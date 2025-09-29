Chance the Rapper Kicks Off And We Back Tour

(AT) This past weekend, 3x Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper launched his highly anticipated "And We Back" Tour with a pair of explosive performances at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX and The Fillmore in New Orleans, LA. The tour, his first in support of new music in six years, continues tonight in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy, celebrating the release of his critically acclaimed album, Star Line.

The tour comes on the heels of the incredible success of Star Line. Hailed by USA Today as "one of the best rap albums of 2025 (and one of the best albums, period)" and a "remarkable return to form" by Rolling Stone, the project has been a global phenomenon.

It debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart and launched at #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut USA Chart and #3 globally. An expansive and intimate sonic journey, Star Line was born from Chance's deep engagement with Black artists across the diaspora, weaving love for his hometown of Chicago into a daring exploration of Black resilience, cultural legacy, and personal growth.

"Chance is as lively as ever, finding silver linings even in the systemic ills he identifies throughout the record" - THE NEW YORKER

"He blends hip-hop, soul and experimental music with lyricism focusing on identity, resilience and legacy" - HYPEBEAST

"Signature lyricism and daring sonic vision while grounding itself in themes of Black resilience, cultural legacy, and personal growth"- THE SOURCE

The electric atmosphere was palpable in both cities from the moment the lights went down. Backed by a stunning visual production, Chance commanded the stage with his signature energy, masterfully navigating a setlist that seamlessly blended iconic, fan-favorite hits with the profound storytelling of his new work.

The crowds in Houston and New Orleans were among the first to experience the world of Star Line live, with standout performances of new anthems like "Link Me In The Future" and "Ride." The show is a live embodiment of the album's narrative-what NPR calls "an album of accumulations" brought to life on stage.

The "And We Back" Tour continues its run across North America tonight in Atlanta, with upcoming stops in New York, Philadelphia, and a special hometown show in Chicago before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Fans in upcoming cities can expect an extraordinary show that celebrates a new, dynamic chapter for one of music's most innovative artists.

And We Back Tour - 2025 North American Dates:

September 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 2 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 4 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

October 6 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 8 - Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 10 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 12 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater

October 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

October 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

