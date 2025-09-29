Chris Janson Maps Out Wild Horses Untamed Tour

(TPR) On the heels of his latest album, Wild Horses, released on August 1st, Chris Janson has revealed dates for his Wild Horses Untamed Tour. The tour will include music from the new album along with his massive hits sure to keep the crowd on their feet all night.

Chris will launch the first leg of the trek on October 3rd in Laramie, WY and wrap up on November 15th in Seattle. The second leg will get underway on January 16th in Montgomery, Al and will run through February 28th in Woonsocket, RI.

Wild Horses is Janson's most genuinely personal album of his career. Co-writing and co-producing all 15 tracks of the album, Janson tapped into each facet of himself and took down any pre-conceived guardrails while making this record.

From high-energy rowdy romps like "Hung Up On" to emotional ballads that cut to the core, Wild Horses is a full-spectrum emotional and musical ride through Janson's life, loves, and lessons. As an artist who has always blazed his own trail, this album is the perfect reflection of Chris Janson's journey: bold, wild, and untamed.

Wild Horses Untamed Tour Dates:

10.3.25 I Laramie, WY

10.4.25 I Greenfield, MO

10.9.15 I Bethlehem, PA

10.10.25 I Shipshewana, IN

10.11.25 I Wisconsin Dells, WI

10.18.25 I Hobbs, NM

10.24.25 I Mount Vernon, KY

10.25.25 I Odessa, MO

11.11.25 I Huntsville, AL

11.15.25 I Seattle, WA

1.16.26 I Montgomery, AL

1.29.26 I Nashville, TN

1.30.26 I Effingham, IL

1.31.26 I Hiawassee, GA

2.6.26 I Ocala, FL

2.26.26 I New London, CT

2.28.26 I Woonsocket, RI

Related Stories

Chris Janson Shares 'Wild Horses' Video

Chris Janson Previews 'Wild Horse' Album With 'The Bride' Video

Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day

News > Chris Janson