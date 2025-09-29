Collective Soul Announce Three-Night-Stand In Las Vegas

(ABC) Collective Soul is set to return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a three-night run in 2026 over Big Game Weekend with special guest Edwin McCain.

They'll be performing their classic hits, including "December," "The World I Know," and their #1 smash "Shine," which stayed at the top of the Billboard "Album Rock Tracks" chart for eight weeks in 1994.

The shows will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional pre-sales run will throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

