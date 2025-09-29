Country Legend Postpones Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons

(antiMusic) Dolly Parton broke the bad news to fans that she has been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency because she has to undergo some medical procedures.

The country music legend and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer shared, "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.

"You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

The Residency was scheduled to run for six shows from December 4th through 13th at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

