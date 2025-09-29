Devon Church Shares All That's Solid Melts Into Air' Visualizer

(CCM) On November 7, Devon Church (ex-Exitmusic) will release his new album All That's Solid Melts Into Air. Today he is releasing the album's title track along with a visualizer made by Jared Van Fleet, featuring art by Ada Roth. The song is available now on all digital platforms for playlist shares.

To celebrate the release Devon Church has announced a Brooklyn Record Release show taking place on November 7 at Cassette NYC. 'Is there no alternative, is this how we were meant to live? A price on every molecule and subatomic particle...'

On All That's Solid Melts Into Air Devon Church veers sonically and politically leftward. Taking its title from a famous Karl Marx quote - "All that is solid melts into air, all that is sacred is profaned" - Church's third album contemplates the corrosive effects of 21st century capitalism - impending climate doom, skyrocketing wealth inequality, the predations of the so-called 'attention economy', genocide and the specter of world war - and their hallucinatory effects on our collective and individual psyches.

If Church's sophomore album, 2023's Strange Strangers, invited listeners to view Death of a Ladies Man-era Leonard Cohen through a psychedelic indie pop prism, his latest offering takes some of it's dystopian lyrical inspiration from 80's Cohen classics like "First We Take Manhattan," and "Everybody Knows." The album's sonic palette however, is diverse, and decidedly low fidelity. Sounding as if they were recorded by a lone eccentric in a smoky, wood paneled basement in 1984 (or in some post-digital future), wobbly analog synths, harmonium, digital tamburas, primeval 70's drum machines, and painstakingly orchestrated surf guitars all blend together with Church's laconic baritone on these saturated four track cassette recordings

Related Stories

News > Devon Church