Doja Cat Fuels Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Record Club

(The Syndicate) Following May's launch of the Feed The Beat Record Club, Taco Bell today announces a second edition for this week's Tuesday Drop in the Taco Bell app. 500 Taco Bell Rewards members will have the chance to win a Record Club box, featuring a vinyl edition of Doja Cat's brand new album Vie, which arrived just this past Friday via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records.

Each box includes a vinyl record plus an exclusive Feed The Beat Mexican Pizza vinyl slipmat. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have the chance to enter to win tomorrow, Tuesday September 30 from 2pm - 3pm PST in the Taco Bell app*. In addition to the exclusive Tuesday Drop, Taco Bell Rewards Members can also score a free Mexican Pizza with an order $5+ in the Taco Bell app on Tuesday, September 30**.

Doja Cat's history with Taco Bell and the Feed The Beat music program runs deep, with her bringing back the beloved Mexican Pizza in 2022, as well as multiple appearances in Big Game advertisements, including in 2025. Doja Cat made a surprise video appearance at this year's Taco Bell Live Mas Live event in New York City in March. And in April Taco Bell premiered the track, "Cards" featured on Vie, in an advertisement for the 5/7/9 Combo.

The Feed The Beat Record Club launched in May of this year to great fanfare, featuring new albums from Anxious, Magdalena Bay, and Frankie and the Witch Fingers . With the launch, Taco Bell is bringing the music directly to its loyal, music-loving fans with these thoughtfully designed, limited edition vinyl record boxes. Find more details here

