Dylan Gossett Makes Television Debut On TODAY

(Big Loud Texas) This morning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett made his television debut on TODAY and delivered a performance of "Sweet Lady" off of his critically acclaimed album, Westward, out now. Watch the performance here.

In addition to performing on TODAY, it was announced that Gossett has surpassed over 1 billion streams across his catalogue, and his single "Beneath Oak Trees" is now Certified RIAA Gold. This week will also see the rising Texas Country artist take the stage at his hometown's Austin City Limits Festival as part of his ongoing "The Westward Tour," which runs through December.

Released earlier this summer, Westward features Gossett's signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences with heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting born from Texas Country yet universal enough to resonate worldwide. The 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett, affirming him as an essential voice in country, Americana, and folk.

Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of the biggest and brightest new stars in country music. His breakout single "Coal" recently picked up a 2x Platinum Certification in the United States, in addition to going Silver in the U.K., Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland. The song marked his first entry on the Spotify U.S. Top 200 Chart, Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100. Not to mention, it broke into the Top 25 of the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart and Top 5 of the Spotify Viral 50 U.S. and Global Charts. It's no wonder major players such as Spotify and Amazon pegged him as an "Artist To Watch" in 2024, while Music Row named him among its "Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists." Cementing himself as a global touring force, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone.

"THE WESTWARD TOUR" - UPCOMING DATES:

October 3 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *

October 10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *

October 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre :-

October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! :-

October 18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island (PGA) :-

October 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora -

October 23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre -

October 24 - Toronto, ON - History -

October 25 - Toronto, ON - History -

October 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe -

October 29 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee -

October 30 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre -

November 1 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory -

November 2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater -

November 9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom -

November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell @ The Complex -

November 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern -

November 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater -

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren -

December 6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

SUPPORT KEY:

* Festival Date

: Drayton Farley as Support

- Buffalo Traffic Jam as Support

Related Stories

Dylan Gossett Goes 'Westward' With New Album

Dylan Gossett Launching The Westward Tour

Dylan Gossett Previews New Album With 'American Trail'

Dylan Gossett Launching The American Trail Tour This Summer

News > Dylan Gossett