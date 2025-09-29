Flotsam And Jetsam Ink New Deal With Napalm Records

(NR) Fresh off of their successful recent European tour, Flotsam And Jetsam are thrilled to announce their brand new partnership with Napalm Records! The American thrash metal legends have signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label, and are preparing to release new music soon.

A new era is dawning for the Arizona metal icons. With their iconic mascot Flotzilla growing more menacing with each release (just like the band themselves!), Flotsam And Jetsam's work on their upcoming 16th studio album keeps the heavy momentum moving.

Currently in production and slated for a 2026 release, it'll mark nearly 40 years since the band's groundbreaking debut, Doomsday for the Deceiver-one of the only albums to ever receive a 6K rating from Kerrang! Magazine. Though bassist Jason Newsted departed to join Metallica, the band pushed forward, following up with 1988's unstoppable No Place for Disgrace. Since then, they have continued to evolve, showcasing some of their best work to date with recent releases Flotsam and Jetsam, The End of Chaos, Blood in the Water, and I Am The Weapon.

The band's current lineup is arguably its strongest ever. Frontman AK Knutson continues bringing the magic, steadily improving his craft with every album and tour. He's backed by the incredibly talented, exceptionally brilliant guitar duo of co-founder Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, the powerful, precise and lightning fast magic of drummer Ken K Mary (Alice Cooper, Accept), and the "fresh blood", extraordinary technical skills and prowess of bassist Bill Bodily.

Michael Gilbert of Flotsam And Jetsam offers about the signing: "We are extremely excited about working with Napalm! They are an amazing company that is very passionate about metal music, just like Flotsam And Jetsam is. Everyone in the band looks forward to a great relationship with a very like-minded company!"

Napalm Records Senior A&R Sebastian Munch adds: "We've been very impressed by Blood In The Water and I Am The Weapon, the two amazing Power/Thrash Metal albums that Flotsam And Jetsam have released in recent years. Due to that and their legendary metal status, we are absolutely thrilled and proud to work alongside the band as they continue their legacy! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

With this powerhouse lineup and new label partnership, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM are primed to deliver another onslaught of relentless aggression in 2026!

