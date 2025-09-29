Jack Johnson's Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions Returning To The Big Screen

(pr) Acclaimed musician, filmmaker and surfer, Jack Johnson returns to the big screen for the first time in decades for three unforgettable nights, celebrating the re-release of his landmark surf films that helped define a generation and launched his career in music, Thicker Than Water (1999) and The September Sessions (2000).

Meticulously remastered in 4K from the original 16mm film prints, Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions will return to theaters for the first time in 25 years. Previously unavailable to stream or purchase, these screenings mark the first opportunity for audiences to experience both films since their original release. For surf fans from the late nineties, this is a chance to relive the films in their most vivid form and for a new generation, an introduction to the works that fused surf, film, and music into a cultural movement. Accompanying the screenings will be newly reissued limited-edition vinyl of the original soundtracks.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Johnson will return for a one-night-only event at the historic Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, featuring back-to-back screenings of Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions. The evening will also include an intimate Talk Story with filmmakers Jack Johnson, Chris Malloy and Emmett Malloy, followed by a live performance from Jack & Friends, including Hermanos Gutierrez, G. Love, Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski, Zach Gill, Todd Hannigan, Xocoyotzin Moraza, and Rob Machado.

The celebration continues at the Coast Film Festival in Laguna Beach on Saturday, November 8, and Sunday, November 9, 2025, where Jack will present Thicker Than Water and The September Sessions, respectively. Additionally, Jack will perform with friends, Hermanos Gutierrez, G. Love, Todd Hannigan, Xocoyotzin Moraza, bandmates Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski, and Zach Gill on Saturday and G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, bandmates Adam Topol, Merlo Podlewski and Zach Gill, along with Matt Costa on Sunday.

Thicker Than Water, a film by Jack Johnson, Chris Malloy, and Emmett Malloy, was filmed across the globe and captured the beauty, camaraderie, and wanderlust of surf exploration at the turn of the millennium. The film's soundtrack introduced audiences to Johnson's music for the first time, sparking a career that would soon reach audiences worldwide.

The September Sessions, filmed by Jack Johnson during a spontaneous trip to Indonesia, remains one of the most intimate portraits of surf legend Kelly Slater ever put to film. With unforgettable waves from Kelly, Rob Machado, Brad Gerlach, Shane Dorian, Ross Williams, and Luke Egan, the movie captured the essence of surf life away from competition, raw, soulful and timeless, and inspired generations.

Due to the limited capacity of these special events, tickets will only be available through a request system powered by Seated. This system is designed to block scalpers and bots, ensuring tickets end up in the hands of real fans. Fans can register now until Tuesday, September 30th at 7pm PT at https://jackjohnsonmusic.com/. Fans must register separately for each show they wish to attend.

On Wednesday, October 1st, a select number of fans will either have their tickets secured for them automatically via Seated, or will be notified that they will receive a unique code to have an opportunity to purchase tickets on the venue's ticketing platform the following day on Thursday, October 2nd starting at 10am PT. Remaining fans will be placed on a waitlist and notified if additional tickets become available for purchase.

Net proceeds will go to Johnson 'Ohana Foundation to support Southern California based ocean conservation groups, with proceeds of the Laguna Beach shows also benefiting Coast Film Foundation to support its mission of connecting outdoor and ocean communities through film.

