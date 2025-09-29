Jon Batiste Brings His BIG MONEY Tour to Austin City Limits For Debut Livestream Performance on October 3rd

(ID) Acclaimed television music series Austin City Limits (ACL) is thrilled to present a worldwide livestream event with seven-time GRAMMY Award- and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste on October 3rd.

As a preview to ACL's Season 51, which premieres the following day, fans everywhere can experience this highly anticipated taping live in its entirety from the iconic Austin City Limits stage in Austin, Texas. The performance streams free and live on the ACLTV YouTube Channel and YouTube.com/jonbatistemusic, beginning promptly at 9pm ET/8pm CT on Friday, October 3rd.

An electrifying live performer, Batiste brings his newly launched BIG MONEY Tour to ACL for the first-ever livestream of his latest album and tour. The full-hour broadcast episode of this performance will air on PBS and stream on pbs.org/austincitylimits on November 22, 2025, as a highlight of the television series' upcoming Season 51, which kicks off on October 4 with a season premiere episode featuring Grammy-winning artist and producer FINNEAS making his solo headlining debut.

Jon Batiste first appeared on ACL in 2021 during Season 47, delivering an ecstatic, fan-favorite set. The American original now returns as a seven-time Grammy winner, performing highlights from his acclaimed ninth studio album, BIG MONEY (Verve/Interscope). A genre-defying collection featuring collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman, Andra Day and more, the rootsy album deepens the New Orleans native's exploration of the American musical canon. Expansive yet deeply personal, BIG MONEY weaves together soul, hip-hop, jazz, blues and pop, continuing Batiste's mission of blending innovation with emotional resonance.

"We have such a profoundly rich cultural inheritance in America that many of us don't know of, don't fully embrace, don't fully understand," the artist recently told Rolling Stone. "Artists have to keep making statements that point back to that and counter things that are trying to dilute that or erase it."

Batiste comes to the ACL stage directly from his current BIG MONEY Tour, with more than 30 dates across the U.S. this fall. On Wednesday, October 1, Batiste will bring his BIG MONEY Tour to Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry. Midway through its 30-date run, the tour features Golden Globe Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Andra Day on select dates, with singer-songwriter and actress Diana Silvers supporting throughout.

