Scotty McCreery Scores His Seventh No. 1 With 'Bottle Rockets'

(TPR) Scotty McCreery and the iconic Hootie & The Blowfish have taken the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay Charts with their smash hit of the summer, "Bottle Rockets." The achievement marks McCreery's seventh No. 1 single and was his fastest chart-topping track of his career to date, averaging six million streams per week. "Bottle Rockets" also spent three weeks atop the Music Row Country Radio Breakout Chart.

In a three decades-plus career featuring massive world-wide hits and millions of albums sold (including their RIAA certified 22x Platinum Cracked Rear View album), "Bottle Rockets" is also the first ever No.1 single for Hootie & The Blowfish.

The song was written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers. Hootie & The Blowfish re-recorded their beloved "Hold My Hand" specifically for "Bottle Rockets."

"Any time your song hits No. 1, it feels great. To be able to hit No.1 with a song featuring a band you have loved your whole life is beyond amazing! Thanks to Hootie & The Blowfish for joining me on this song, thanks to Triple Tigers Records and Triple 8 Management for all their hard work, thanks to country radio and the streaming services, and thanks to the fans who have supported me from day one."

Hootie & The Blowfish's Jim "Soni" Sonefeld went on to say, "we're blessed that 'Hold My Hand' has lived a rather long life, and Scotty's 'Bottle Rockets' has certainly given it a new one. Thrilled to be part of this special rebirth!"

"All we had to do was light the fuse! Country radio took 'Bottle Rockets' and permanently imprinted it on the summer of 2025," said Kevin Herring, Co-President, Triple Tigers Records.

The music video for "Bottle Rockets" was released on September 19th, premiering on Paramount/CMT's New York City Times Square billboard. Filmed outside Charleston, South Carolina on the Isle of Palms, the laid-back, oceanside video encapsulates the universal feeling of summer and creating lifetimes of memories with friends and family. The video was directed by McCreery's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Jeff Ray, and produced by Kelsey Pribilski-Ray.

"Bottle Rockets" is featured on McCreery's recently released EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The five-song collection also includes McCreery's collaborations with one of his greatest musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson ("Once Upon a Bottle of Wine") and with Country music hitmaker Lee Brice ("Whiskey Said").

Recently, McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their second son, Olivier Cooke, on September 18th. Big brother Avery will turn 3 in October.

Up next, he will be co-headlining the "Two for the Road Tour" with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The "Two for the Road Tour" kicks-off this November

