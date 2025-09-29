Shack Reunion Continuing With Six New Intimate Shows

(PC) The rush of excitement and love for the unexpected 2025 return of Liverpool's venerated songsmiths, Shack, extends to the end of the year with six, new intimate dates lined up for December.

Opening at the Bristol Fleece on Wed 10 December 2025, the revitalised masters of stirring Mersey melody look to bring familiar warmth to the colder months having sold out a limited run of major venue shows in spring.

Tickets for six, new Shack Winter 2025 Tour dates go on sale on Fri 3 October at 10am. Selling out their home city's 2,000-capacity Olympia Theatre in April, Shack re-emerged with original bassist, Pete Wilkinson, to celebrate the band's songbook of observational and hazily romantic hymnals to street life and escape. Reuniting widely influential songwriting brothers, Michael and John Head, the band's faithful congregation gathered to hear songs from cult-classic albums including the formative Waterpistol and late-20th century classic, H.M.S Fable.

Writing their own chapters of substance-prone mishaps, music industry misdeeds and unforgettable moments of divine songwriting genius into the book of British popular culture, Shack's 2025 line-up of sense and stability is anchored by The Coral's drummer, Ian Skelly and The Red Elastic Band's Nathaniel Laurence. Writing the next chapter of their story in cities they missed earlier in the year, all upcoming Shack live dates are confirmed as follows:

Wed 10 December - Bristol, Fleece

Thu 11 December - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Fri 12 December - Liverpool, Mountford Hall

Sun 14 December - Sheffield, Foundry

Mon 15 December - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Tue 16 December - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

Related Stories

Shack Launching First Tour Since 2007

The Temptations 'Psychedelic Shack' Caps Motown Sounds Vinyl Reissue Series

Kenny Loggins Celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Footloose (2024 In Review)

Nick Oliveri Recruited Slash For 'Chains and Shackles' - 2023 In Review

News > Shack