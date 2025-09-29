Singled Out: Mike Thomas' Tailwaters

(Day In Country) Acclaimed songwriter Mike Thomas continues to follow-up his viral hit "Hell In High Water" with his just released new single "Tailwaters". To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

In 2023, my longtime friend, Nick Powell, sent me two rough demos for song ideas. One of those ideas was for a song called "Out Back," which I finished, recorded, and put on my 2023 album, "Diamonds." The other song idea he sent the same day was "Tailwaters." While I loved the title and the possibilities that it conveyed, I wasn't sure how to fully develop the idea into a song, so I just stuck it in my idea folder and moved on, assuming that I might come back to it one day.

Fast forward about two years, and I am standing knee-deep in a river with my son, trout fishing. I looked over in his direction and just spent a few minutes watching him. I thought about fishing with my dad and my grandfather. I thought about how close I feel to God when I'm out there in the water, and I wondered if my son feels the same. We didn't catch much that day, but that's the day I knew how to finish "Tailwaters."

The next morning, I got up early and went straight to work on the song. I'd lived with the title and concept for so long that once I found that last bit of inspiration and started writing, the ideas flowed freely. I cut a rough demo and sent it to Nick. He loved it. I then sent it to my producer, Tres Sasser, and he loved it too. A couple of weeks later we recorded the song at Tres' studio. The song features Tres (bass, producer), Jamie Dick (drums, percussion), Mark Huhta (pedal steel), Weston Woodford (harmony vocals), and Steven Bowman (fiddle). I handled the vocals, acoustic guitars, mandolin, and harmonica. Joe Costa engineered and mixed the track and Pete Lyman mastered it.

I am pleased with how it turned out. It has a very organic sound but still packs a lot of energy. The guys really did a nice job capturing the essence of the song, and I am looking forward to seeing how the song is received!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

