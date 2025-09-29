Slide Away Festival 2026 Details Revealed

(Orienteer) Slide Away, "the festival that celebrates itself," returns in its third year stretching across three unique weekends and historic venues - two nights at New York's newly renovated Brooklyn Paramount, one night at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, and two final nights at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Lineups at each event spans generations of shoegaze and dreampop bands from the 1990's to the present and notably marks Hum's first shows since 2019. Hum will be joined by Philadelphia's NOTHING who will perform Tired of Tomorrow in its 10th anniversary with special guests and the return of British shoegaze icons Chapterhouse across all five dates. Lineups will vary per show but Hum, NOTHING, and Chapterhouse will be consistent across each event. See below for detailed breakdowns of each show.

Slide Away NYC will happen at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on May 15th and 16th and will feature performances by Bleary Eyed, Chapterhouse, Hum, Lovesliescrushing, Manslaughter 777, NOTHING, She's Green, Swirlies, and Warmachine.

Slide Away Chicago will take place at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on May 23rd and will feature performances by Chapterhouse, Cloakroom, Hum, Lovesliescrushing, NOTHING, and Sunshy.

Slide Away LA will happen at the historic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA and will feature performances by Chapterhouse, Cryogeyser, Hum, Mint Field, NOTHING, Ovlov, Seko, and Terraplana.

SLIDE AWAY NYC, CHICAGO, and LA presale tickets are available now at the links above and general on sale takes place from October 3rd at 10am local time.

SLIDE AWAY NYC

May 15 + 16, 2025 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

Bleary Eyed

Chapterhouse

Hum

Lovesliescrushing

Manslaughter 777

NOTHING - Tired Of Tomorrow 10 Year Anniversary w/ Special Guests

She's Green

Swirlies

Warmachine

(Artists listed in alphabetical order)

SLIDE AWAY CHICAGO

May 23, 2025 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

Chapterhouse

Cloakroom

Hum

Lovesliescrushing

NOTHING - Tired Of Tomorrow 10 Year Anniversary w/ Special Guests

Sunshy

(Artists listed in alphabetical order)

SLIDE AWAY LA

May 29 + 30, 2025 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Chapterhouse

Cryogeyser

Hum

Mint Field

NOTHING - Tired Of Tomorrow 10 Year Anniversary w/ Special Guests

Ovlov

Seko

Terraplana

(Artists listed in alphabetical order)

