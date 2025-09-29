Thomas Rhett Wraps 2025 Better In Boots Tour

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum artist and country hitmaker Thomas Rhett wrapped his 2025 BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR, fueled by Marathon, in Mountain View, CA this weekend. The "must-watch" (OutKick) 30-city trek had fans on their feet from start to finish, dancing to Thomas Rhett's award-winning hits in arenas and amphitheaters nationwide-including his sold-out headlining debut at Fenway Park. Throughout the summer, Thomas Rhett delivered "one of the most feel-good country shows of the summer" to sold out audiences across the country, bringing "heartfelt moments and a lineup stacked with talent" (New Jersey Stage) including collaborations with openers Tucker Wetmore, Dasha and The Castellows.

Known for his "bombastic, good time energy" (Esquire), Thomas Rhett captivated audiences with a "plethora of hits" (Spokesman Review), taking fans on a journey through his remarkable career and reminding listeners why they "fell in love with live music in the first place" (Celeb Secrets). The setlist each night spanned more than a decade of hits, from fan-favorite classics to fresh standouts like "After All The Bars Are Closed," Thomas Rhett's 24th career No. One, which recently held the No. One spot on the country charts for three consecutive weeks. Tour opener Tucker Wetmore routinely returned to the stage for a live performance of their duet "Small Town Girls," which is featured on ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe) released on all streaming platforms last Friday (9/29). Additional support alternated between The Castellows and Dasha, who Thomas Rhett brought back out during his set to join him for a special rendition of "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

Next, fans can catch a "night of pure magic" (Melodic Magazine) this weekend as Thomas Rhett returns to the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas this Friday (10/3) and Saturday (10/4.) Thomas Rhett will also return to Birmingham, AL on Oct. 9 for date previously rescheduled due to inclement weather.

This Friday also marks the vinyl release of his latest project ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe), the expanded version of his "best work yet" (Country Living) with nine new songs including collaborations with Jordan Davis, Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims and Tucker Wetmore. The dynamic 25-song collection captures the full beauty of life and love-from the pounding beats of the dance floor to the quiet magic of a front porch sunset-fans can stream the 25-song collection today or pre-order the vinyl that drops exclusively on Amazon this Friday (10/3) here.

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett's 'Ain't A Bad Life' With Jordan Davis is Most Added

Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition

Thomas Rhett Hits New Chart Milestone With 'After All The Bars Are Closed'

Thomas Rhett Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Fenway Park

News > Thomas Rhett