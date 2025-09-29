.

Ty Dolla $ign Teams With Kodak Black and YG For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

09-29-2025
Ty Dolla $ign Teams With Kodak Black and YG For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

(Atlantic) Diamond-certified singer/songwriter/producer Ty Dolla $ign premieres the official Hidji World-directed music video for "SMILE Body Pretty Face" featuring Kodak Black and YG.

The track will be featured on Ty's forthcoming studio album, TYCOON, arriving on Friday, October 17. Ty's fourth solo album and first full-length project in five years, TYCOON includes the summer smash, "ALL IN".

Ty was recently named a 2025 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player as co-founder of EZMNY Records alongside music executive Shawn Barron - the label's first signee is multiplatinum artist Leon Thomas. This spring saw the world premiere of Ty's powerfully emotional full-length feature documentary, Still Free TC, at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film follows the influential artist over two years of creativity and self-discovery as he pursues clemency for his brother Gabriel. In November, Ty Dolla $ign will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed debut album Free TC.

Related Stories
Ty Dolla $ign Teams With Kodak Black and YG For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black & YG Team Up For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

Feid Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For New Single 'DALLAX'

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Team For 'If I Fall' For Transformers One

Ty Dolla $ign Announces More Motion Less Emotion Tour

News > Ty Dolla

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois

On The Record: Elton John

5 Star: Messa - The Spin

Live: America Rocks Arizona

Latest News

Super Furry Animals Returning With First New Shows In Almost A Decade

Collective Soul Announce Three-Night-Stand In Las Vegas

Stone Temple Pilots' Dean Deleo And Pete Shoulder's 'One More Satellite' Coming To Vinyl And CD

Eagles Cofounding Bernie Leadon Inks With Warner Chappell Music

Shack Reunion Continuing With Six New Intimate Shows

Brit Floyd Launching The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour

Ace Enders Shares 'Wide Awake' Video

Flotsam And Jetsam Ink New Deal With Napalm Records