Ty Dolla $ign Teams With Kodak Black and YG For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

(Atlantic) Diamond-certified singer/songwriter/producer Ty Dolla $ign premieres the official Hidji World-directed music video for "SMILE Body Pretty Face" featuring Kodak Black and YG.

The track will be featured on Ty's forthcoming studio album, TYCOON, arriving on Friday, October 17. Ty's fourth solo album and first full-length project in five years, TYCOON includes the summer smash, "ALL IN".

Ty was recently named a 2025 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player as co-founder of EZMNY Records alongside music executive Shawn Barron - the label's first signee is multiplatinum artist Leon Thomas. This spring saw the world premiere of Ty's powerfully emotional full-length feature documentary, Still Free TC, at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film follows the influential artist over two years of creativity and self-discovery as he pursues clemency for his brother Gabriel. In November, Ty Dolla $ign will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed debut album Free TC.

