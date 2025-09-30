Bowling For Soup 'Holding On To That Hate' With New Single

(Rage PR) Bowling For Soup have released "Holding On To That Hate" which is the first new original material from the Denton, Texas natives since their acclaimed 2022 album Pop Drunk Snot Bread.

On the writing of Holding On To That Hate, Jaret had this to say: "Sometimes a song just comes out of no where. This is certainly one of them! Rob sent me the music and a melody idea. This whole process is new to me, but it worked for a few songs on Pop Drunk Snot Bread, and I love that Rob wants to be involved in the writing. First listen, and I realized I had woken up in the middle of the night, just a few hours before hearing this, and written down lyrics that fit perfectly! I mean it was crazy. Took me 5 minutes to piece it together and I cut a demo and sent it to Rob. I love when stuff just happens like that. Especially when the result is an absolute banger!"

The recording of Holding On To That Hate was brought about through Bowling For Soup teaming up with Solid State Logic (SSL) and using the brand new SSL Revival 4000 Channel Strips. The SSL 4000 rangeand Bowling For Soup go way back - their breakthrough single Girl All The Bad Guys Want was mixed on an SSL 4000 by Tom Lord-Alge! Working with the new SSL Revival 4000 has given Bowling For Soup's new single the classic SSL pop punk tone with the next generation of SSL gear.

For more info on SSL's new piece of equipment and their joining forces with Bowling For Soup to showcase its output - we're very pleased to hand over to the SSL team to tell more:

"The Revival 4000 brings back the classic sound from SL4000B and E consoles. What better way to test that than by combining Dan Malsch's engineering expertise and deep knowledge of the SSL4000 with Jared, Rob, and Gary's songwriting prowess? To that end, we got together at Soundmine Studios for a two-day marathon, the result of which is a brand new Bowling For Soup single. It's an honor to have been part of 'Holding On To That Hate's production process."

Related Stories

Bowling For Soup Share 'Ridiculous (Live and Hungover)'

Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album

Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams

Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO

News > Bowling For Soup