Captain Kaiser Deliver New Single 'Dancefloor'

(CBPR) Antwerp's punk rock powerhouse Captain Kaiser unlocks the doors to its universe once again with 'Dancefloor', a blistering new single that sets your feet ablaze and makes your heart sway on the edge of melancholy. This isn't just a track-it's an invitation to a party where demons shed their masks and everyone is welcome.

Over the past eight years, Captain Kaiser has grown into one of Belgium's leading punk bands. Still proudly rooted in the Kempen, their sound nods to the raw emotion of High Vis and the anarchic spirit of Viagra Boys. For frontman Sascha Vansant, punk isn't a genre-it's a mindset: uncompromising, loud, and always real.

With 'Dancefloor', the band kicks off the final sprint toward their long-awaited fourth album Belgian Boy, set for release on October 10 through [PIAS] Recordings. The single is the perfect teaser: an anthem for the underdogs, the lonely barflies, the smiling Lucys clutching a bottle, and the Liams who hide their tears behind jokes.

Forget the raw punch of 'Roadkill' and 'Moldy', or the atmospheric post-rock of 'Playground' . 'Dancefloor' is a breath of fresh air: an upbeat riff that will thrill fans of The Cure and DIIV, a melody that embraces the darkness but lets the light in.

The music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Vincent Van Hoorick, captures the vibe of a classic Flemish wedding-joyful, chaotic, and just awkward enough. It's the perfect visual counterpart to the track: a dancefloor where every story is allowed to unfold.

Captain Kaiser once again proves that punk doesn't just scream-it comforts, celebrates, and connects. 'Dancefloor' isn't an escape-it's a confrontation with yourself, wrapped in a riff that refuses to let go.

