Damiano David's Grammy Museum Appearance Streaming Online

(fcc) Damiano David recently appeared at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for a Spotlight event, discussing his solo debut album Funny Little Fears and performing songs like 'The First Time' and 'Born with a Broken Heart.' Held on the museum's Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace, it featured an in-depth discussion and a special performance by Damiano which is available to watch here, here, here and here.

Damiano is currently embarking on his massive 2025 world tour, captivating audiences night after night with his unmistakable charisma and electrifying stage presence. There has been an incredible demand for the Tour with more than 160,000 tickets already sold. Having already delivered unforgettable sold-out performances in Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam, Cologne, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris and London, he is continuing to prove himself as a visionary songwriter and performer as he continues to introduce himself on the world stage. Every European date on the tour has officially sold out, including a triumphant double sell-out at London's iconic Roundhouse, a milestone that cements his status as a true global star.

The tour continues later in the year with dates across Australia, North America, South America and Asia. Fans and critics alike have praised his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, blending raw intensity with moments of intimacy, and showcasing the full range of his artistry in a way that feels both powerful and deeply personal. All European, Australian and South America dates on the 2025 world tour have sold out months ahead of Damiano's first headline solo Tour in North America and Canada.

Damiano David recently released Funny Little Fears Dreams, a new edition of his highly anticipated debut solo album Funny Little Fears released earlier this year. The new version features five brand-new tracks as a special gift to fans ahead of his massive world tour.

