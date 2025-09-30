Hard Rock Supergroup Black Swan Share New Song 'The Fire And The Flame'

(FP) The all-star hard rock collective Black Swan - featuring Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) - are pleased to unveil their new single and official visualizer, "The Fire And The Flame", out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Robin McAuley commented: "The song is a powerful idiom and metaphor often found in religious literature and pop culture, signifying a divine power, but also an insight into one's personal struggles and perseverance. Fire can be seen as a divine presence, while flame captures a passionate and never-ending devotion in the midst of one's personal struggles. Fire and flame, combined, emphasize the overall challenging experience at its most intense aspects. A time for reflection and rebirth, perhaps?"

The genesis of Black Swan was sparked by a conversation between Jeff Pilson and Frontiers' President & Head of A&R, Serafino Perugino, who wanted a project that would not only showcase McAuley's vocal prowess, but have a mighty musical backbone to stand skyscraper tall behind him. Thus, the initial seeds were planted, and Pilson ran with it from there.

The project showcases both the musical talents of the instrumental players in the band and McAuley's powerful voice.

Black Swan released their debut album, 'Shake The World,' on February 14, 2020. A killer slice of melodic hard rock and heavy metal from seasoned players who have gelled musically.

Their sophomore album, 'Generation Mind,' followed in 2022, a powerful hard rock statement that consolidates the unique sound of the quartet and highlights the talent of each of them.

With a new album coming soon, the new single "The Fire And The Flame" shows that the chemistry between the band members is undeniable: McAuley's vocals remain as powerful and emotive as ever, while Beach, Pilson, and Starr bring dynamic energy and finesse to every track.

Far from being a side project or a nostalgic exercise, Black Swan has forged its own identity, distinct from the members' other bands.

Black Swan once again proves that they are one of the most exciting and relevant forces in modern hard rock.

Black Swan