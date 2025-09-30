Iron Maiden's Steve Harris Reflects On Nicko Leaving The Group For Cover Story

(MBM) When Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris got together with long term acquaintance Rock Candy Mag editor Howard Johnson there was much catching up to do.

During the in-depth chat Steve gave his views on many topics, including the recent departure of drummer Nicko McBrain, the first line-up change for 25 years: "To be honest, we didn't really have a choice and had to make the change after Nicko suffered his health issues [McBrain suffered a stroke in 2023]. It was what it was, and we had a decision to make as to whether we wanted to carry on or not.

"Obviously we had a tour booked at the time that it happened, and the rest of us all wanted to continue. But ultimately, after we got through all that, it was Nick's decision to step away and we all respected the fact that he'd decided to do that."

He also explained his thinking about any changes Maiden are making to still be a massive band playing huge venues: "In general we haven't done much at all. And yet all the same, nowadays we're seeing a lot of younger people coming to gigs, which means that it's happened naturally. I presume it's because people pass down their musical tastes to their sons and daughters - or even their grandsons and granddaughters! We're lucky that we're able to pull people of all different ages."

The Steve Harris interview is part of a 24 page Iron Maiden special in issue 52 of Rock Candy Magazine. Which also features interviews with Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Don Barnes of 38 Special, ex-Eagle Don Felder, Vernon Reid of Living Colour, a reappraisal of the Thin Lizzy classic 'Black Rose', Led Zeppelin frozen in time in '75 and many other fascinating contents created with love and devotion. Order the issue here

