j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE Coming to The Big Screen and IMAX

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century icons BTS is set to premiere his first solo concert film, j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE, in IMAX and theaters worldwide on November 12 and 15, via Trafalgar Releasing. Additionally, exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide on November 3, ahead of the official theatrical release.

The film captures 'j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' FINAL,' the two-day encore concerts that concluded his first solo world tour. Held at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, the shows marked the grand finale of j-hope's highly successful solo world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,' which spanned a total of 33 shows across 16 cities, including Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, and more, drawing a total of over 524,000 attendees.

The film's setlist weaves together iconic tracks from j-hope's discography, including his first mixtape Hope World, first solo album Jack In The Box, and special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The film features electrifying performances of his global hits such as "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," "MONA LISA," and "Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)."

Renditions of BTS classics such as "MIC Drop," "Silver Spoon," and "Dis-ease," along with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, deliver an experience full of energy for viewers. Special collaborative stages heighten the excitement, with appearances from fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as South Korean artist Crush. From start to finish, the film is a testament to j-hope's stature as one of the most celebrated performers in demand.

With 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour, j-hope made history as the first K-pop solo artist to perform at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he also became the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium concert in North America.

