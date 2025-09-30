j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE Coming to The Big Screen and IMAX

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century icons BTS is set to premiere his first solo concert film, j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE, in IMAX and theaters worldwide on November 12 and 15, via Trafalgar Releasing. Additionally, exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide on November 3, ahead of the official theatrical release.
The film captures 'j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' FINAL,' the two-day encore concerts that concluded his first solo world tour. Held at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, the shows marked the grand finale of j-hope's highly successful solo world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,' which spanned a total of 33 shows across 16 cities, including Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, and more, drawing a total of over 524,000 attendees.
The film's setlist weaves together iconic tracks from j-hope's discography, including his first mixtape Hope World, first solo album Jack In The Box, and special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The film features electrifying performances of his global hits such as "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," "MONA LISA," and "Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)."
Renditions of BTS classics such as "MIC Drop," "Silver Spoon," and "Dis-ease," along with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, deliver an experience full of energy for viewers. Special collaborative stages heighten the excitement, with appearances from fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as South Korean artist Crush. From start to finish, the film is a testament to j-hope's stature as one of the most celebrated performers in demand.
With 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour, j-hope made history as the first K-pop solo artist to perform at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he also became the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium concert in North America.
j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin
BTS j-hope Recruits GloRilla For 'Killin' It Girl'
BTS' j-hope Makes History With First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert At LA's BMO Stadium
j-hope Of BTS Shares 'Mona Lisa' Video
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- Ghost Launching New North American Tour- more
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury- The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years- Bright Eyes Release Their Brand New 'Kids Table' EP- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Now Streaming- Motley Crue Expand 'Theatre Of Pain' For 40th Anniversary Box Set- more
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more
Hear Oasis Unplug For 'Morning Glory'- The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set- Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released
New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'
Bowling For Soup 'Holding On To That Hate' With New Single
Rick Wakeman Shares 'Melancholia' Video
Taylor Acorn Announces New Album 'Poster Child'
The Charlatans UK Share New Song 'Deeper And Deeper'
Singled Out: Sounding Arrow's Skyman
Super Furry Animals Returning With First New Shows In Almost A Decade