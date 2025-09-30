My Morning Jacket Share Rare Outtake From 'Z' Sessions

(BHM) My Morning Jacket are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 album, Z, with today's premiere of the previously unreleased "The Devil's Peanut Butter," available everywhere now.

The echo-laden romp heralds a special new expanded edition of Z, arriving via ATO Records this Friday, October 3. Remastered from the original master tapes by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, Jacob Collier), the Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, on CD, and as a 3LP set on pink, coral, and blue-colored vinyl, highlighted by 14 key outtakes from singles and film work, previously unreleased material, demos, and more.

"I remember the melody of 'The Devil's Peanut Butter' popping into my head as I strolled across the harbor bridge in Sydney, Australia, near the Opera House," says My Morning Jacket singer-guitarist-songwriter Jim James, "staring down at the eerie grinning entrance face to Luna Park. I worked on it some more while staying at Bondi Beach, walking amongst the graveyards and lawn bowling clubs that sit up high on the cliffs overlooking the beautiful coves of the Pacific Ocean. I have no idea why we called it 'The Devil's Peanut Butter,' but our producer, John Leckie, absolutely did not like the title, and we laughed about it quite a bit. For some reason, it just didn't seem to fit on Z, but we all loved it, then forgot about it for 20 YEARS, and now here it is back to life again! We hope you enjoy!"

Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition was first unveiled this summer alongside the rarely heard "Where To Begin," available now on all DSPs and streaming services. Written especially for Cameron Crowe's 2005 film Elizabethtown - set in Kentucky and partially shot in MMJ's hometown of Louisville - the track was among the first songs recorded by the band with then-new members keyboard player Bo Koster and guitarist Carl Broemel, the latter on stone-country pedal steel guitar.

To further commemorate the 20th anniversary of Z, My Morning Jacket have slated a number of very special shows that will see them performing the landmark collection in its entirety. The Z - 20th Anniversary shows will take place as part of previously announced dates on the upcoming second leg of their MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR, including Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15), Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Palladium (August 19), Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (October 16), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (October 26), and Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre (November 1). Tickets for all five Z - 20th Anniversary shows are on sale now.

