New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'

(BPM) New Found Glory is excited to announce their highly anticipated new album Listen Up!, set to be released on February 20th, 2026. The band's first full-length in nearly 6 years and their first since signing to Pure Noise Records earlier this year, Listen Up! is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times.

About Listen Up!, the band shares: "The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people's fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually - but bring in a hopeful way. We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength. So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We're singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way."

They continue: "There's also a lot of reflection. We're looking back at the good ol' days as reminders of all we've been through in life that led us to the people we are today. Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It's fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs."

In addition to announcing the new record, New Found Glory have shared their latest single and music video "Laugh It Off". Stream the song now here, and watch the music video here.

"This is an upbeat song based around this lead riff that recurs throughout, while the lyrics are about being on each other's case in a relationship at times. But you get so lost in the debate that you have to stop and laugh," the band recalls. "The connection is so deep that you always end up acknowledging that it was a silly argument. And you always end up laughing, especially in the middle of the argument when someone pronounces something wrong or says something backwards. Life's too short to get hung up on the little passing things."

New Found Glory recently wrapped up the "SUPERCHARGED: Worldwide in '25" tour with The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World. They'll be back on the road next month, performing at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival before a series of UK headline shows featuring Real Friends and Koyo. The band will also travel to Australia later this year for Good Things Festival, and next year fans in Indonesia can catch them at Hammersonic 2026.

