Rick Wakeman Shares 'Melancholia' Video

(Glass Onyon) Legendary Yes keyboardist and composer Rick Wakeman CBE has today shared 'Melancholia', the first single and title track from his forthcoming new album Melancholia. The single arrives alongside a beautiful new video which is out now.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Wakeman said: "The album, and indeed the music, was heavily inspired by my wife Rachel, who heard me playing a piece on the piano (which eventually became the track 'Garo') and asked me about it. I explained that when I was feeling depressed or sad, I would always sit at the piano and play, as I found it healing - such is the power of music. She immediately said it was something I should share musically, as all the pieces could have a personal meaning to anyone listening... and so 'Melancholia' was born."
Set for release on 17th October via Madfish, Melancholia stands as the crowning jewel in a remarkable piano trilogy that began with 2017's Piano Portraits and continued in 2018 with Piano Odyssey - both landmark albums that saw Rick Wakeman reach new heights of popularity and critical acclaim as a solo artist.
While those records looked outward, reinterpreting beloved melodies and exploring sweeping themes, Melancholia turns inward, inviting us into the most personal, introspective, and perhaps profound music of Wakeman's storied career.
