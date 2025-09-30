SPEED Unleash 'Ain't My Game'

(DoC) Australian hardcore band SPEED have become a global powerhouse, dominating stages around the world and gaining critical acclaim for their 2024 album ONLY ONE MODE. On October 23rd, SPEED will release the ALL MY ANGELS EP, available for preorder now through Flatspot Records (worldwide) and Last Ride Records (AUS/NZ).
Announcing their single "PEACE" in early September, the band now deliver a second taste of ALL MY ANGELS with "AIN'T MY GAME." The track's bouncy, groove-driven riffs and shouted vocals create a tough and compelling sound made to get the listener moving. Lyrics address living one's truth instead of being caught up in a fantasy world.
ALL MY ANGELS was produced, recorded and mixed by Elliott Gallart at The Chameleon Studios and sees the band reflecting on the passing of three close friends in recent years. Those events brought intense heartbreak to their community, but over time, they've magnified what SPEED have always held as their central ethos: To love unconditionally, without fear or regret. The three songs reflect on grief while honoring the memories of those lost, and mark the band's heaviest hitting material to date.
SPEED is currently on tour across the United States supporting Turnstile with Amyl & The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, and Jane Remover on select dates. On October 25th the band will celebrate the EP release with a show at roller rink Xanadu in Brooklyn, NY alongside End It and MSPAINT. From there, SPEED will fly to Europe for an eleven date tour supporting Malevolence with Dying Wish and Psycho-Frame.
SPEED Announce ALL MY ANGELS EP With 'PEACE' Video
Warrant Announce First New Album In Over A Decade
Supertramp Classics Get Half-Speed Remaster Reissues
Anysia Kym and Tony Seltzer Announce Collaborative Album With 'Speedrun' Video
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Ghost Launching New North American Leg Of Skeletour World Tour- Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Familiar To Millions' With Limited Edition Releases- more
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury- The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years- Bright Eyes Release Their Brand New 'Kids Table' EP- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Now Streaming- Motley Crue Expand 'Theatre Of Pain' For 40th Anniversary Box Set- more
Ace Frehley Suffers Injury In Studio Accident- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Collaboration Arrives Friday- CBGB Festival Livestream- Kings of Leon- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Damiano David's Grammy Museum Appearance Streaming Online
Hard Rock Supergroup Black Swan Share New Song 'The Fire And The Flame'
Tortoise Premiere 'Works And Days' Visual
Watch Consequence of Energy's 'Into The Void' Video
Captain Kaiser Deliver New Single 'Dancefloor'
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris Reflects On Nicko Leaving The Group For Cover Story
The Menzingers Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup