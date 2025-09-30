SPEED Unleash 'Ain't My Game'

(DoC) Australian hardcore band SPEED have become a global powerhouse, dominating stages around the world and gaining critical acclaim for their 2024 album ONLY ONE MODE. On October 23rd, SPEED will release the ALL MY ANGELS EP, available for preorder now through Flatspot Records (worldwide) and Last Ride Records (AUS/NZ).

Announcing their single "PEACE" in early September, the band now deliver a second taste of ALL MY ANGELS with "AIN'T MY GAME." The track's bouncy, groove-driven riffs and shouted vocals create a tough and compelling sound made to get the listener moving. Lyrics address living one's truth instead of being caught up in a fantasy world.

ALL MY ANGELS was produced, recorded and mixed by Elliott Gallart at The Chameleon Studios and sees the band reflecting on the passing of three close friends in recent years. Those events brought intense heartbreak to their community, but over time, they've magnified what SPEED have always held as their central ethos: To love unconditionally, without fear or regret. The three songs reflect on grief while honoring the memories of those lost, and mark the band's heaviest hitting material to date.

SPEED is currently on tour across the United States supporting Turnstile with Amyl & The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, and Jane Remover on select dates. On October 25th the band will celebrate the EP release with a show at roller rink Xanadu in Brooklyn, NY alongside End It and MSPAINT. From there, SPEED will fly to Europe for an eleven date tour supporting Malevolence with Dying Wish and Psycho-Frame.

