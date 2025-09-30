Taylor Acorn Announces New Album 'Poster Child'

() Unapologetic and empowered, pop punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn will be releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album Poster Child on October 24 via Fearless Records.

The album features latest singles "Crashing Out", "Hangman", and "Goodbye, Good Riddance", which have been captivating audiences around the world and garnering support from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, and more - including placements on Pop Rock, Pop Punk's Not Dead, The Locker, All New Rock, Women of Rock, Punk, Relationship Goals, Working From Home, Feeling Blue, New in Alternative, and other notable playlists.

"This record feels very personal but it feels nostalgic at the same time," Acorn shares about the lyrical theme of Poster Child. "I feel like some songs are kind of on the angry side and are very vulnerable, but there's also a lot of songs that made me feel really nostalgic for my childhood where you could go to the Warped Tour as a 15-year-old and there's no worries about that."

Acorn is set to take the stage at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 18th and 19th, alongside iconic acts including blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Panic! At The Disco, Weezer, and more. She'll also be performing at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando this November following a captivating performance at the Long Beach date earlier this year. Acorn will close out the year with a full US headline tour, beginning with a special album release show in Nashville on October 29th.

