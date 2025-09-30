The Charlatans UK Share New Song 'Deeper And Deeper'

(BHM) Following the announcement of their 14th studio album, We Are Love, out October 31 via BMG, The Charlatans UK return today with their second single, "Deeper and Deeper." A swirling, Hammond organ-driven belter with fat bass and fuzzy guitars, "Deeper and Deeper" channels the band's trademark psychedelic grooves while charting bold new territory. It's further proof that The Charlatans UK's commitment to moving forward, even in their fourth decade together, remains as strong as ever.

Tim Burgess says, "It kicks in with a sense of immediacy. It's Altered States meets Pincher Martin. "The Hammond organ leads the way and hands you over to the irresistible and relentless bassline - a sense of giving in to what surrounds you. Sometimes it's where you should be going. But you only get the answer once you can't turn back."

We Are Love was heralded with the release of the title track for its first single during the summer. "We Are Love" is a celebratory statement of intent, an urgent, limber, clattering love song to the human race. Propelled forward by driving drums and anthemic guitar, frontman Tim Burgess describes it as "like an open-top car ride in the credits of your favorite movie, driving along the coast to somewhere amazing."

One of the first tracks to emerge as they were writing, it became a pathfinder for the record, as guitarist Mark Collins explains: "Early on, we thought it felt right. And it turned out that way: first single, title track, second song on the album. And things started forming around 'We Are Love.' There was a certain energy to it that drove us forward."

Related Stories

The Charlatans UK Announce New Album 'We Are Love' With Title Track Stream

Charlatans UK and Ride Announce North American Coheadline Tour

News > The Charlatans UK