The Menzingers Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup

(CCM) Sing Us Home, the annual music festival curated and presented by Roxborough-native singer-songwriter Dave Hause, returns for its fourth year to Manayunk's Venice Island on May 1-3, 2026. Headliners will include The Menzingers, The Mountain Goats, two sets from Dave Hause & The Mermaid and the return of Augustines.
The fourth year of Sing Us Home welcomes Pennsylvania punk rock institution The Menzingers, John Darnielle's indie-folk behemoth The Mountain Goats, and a special return to the stage for indie rock outfit Augustines, fresh off a hiatus with new music, as well as more acts to be announced.
Dave Hause & The Mermaid includes the Hause brothers, Dave and Tim, alongside longtime collaborators Luke Preston (bass), Kevin Conroy (drums), and Mark Masefield (keys). They are once again slated to perform multiple sets over the weekend, in addition to special VIP-only performances.
Fans can look forward to a variety of ticketing options, including weekend passes, and upgraded VIP/GA+ packages that unlock access to additional performances, open bar offerings, and more.
* Presale registration is open now, with the presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 AM EST.
* General on-sale begins Friday, Oct. 3 at 10:00 AM EST.
Beyond the music, Sing Us Home will showcase Philadelphia's vibrant culture with local food vendors, craft beer and cocktails, tattoo & hairstyling pop-ups, cratedigging powered by Main Street Music, VIP hospitality experiences, convenient parking, and lodging options.
