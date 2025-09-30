Tortoise Premiere 'Works And Days' Visual

(TT) Tortoise - the iconic ensemble that "reset the stage for what might fit within indie rock" (MOJO) - share "Works and Days," a patiently unfolding lattice-work of percussive shuffles, beguiling guitar figures, and iridescent synthesizer melodies.

The song is the latest preview from Touch, the first new album from the groundbreaking group since 2016, out via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records on LP, CD, and digital download on October 24, 2025, and on streaming services on November 11. The new single also arrives with a perspective-shifting, slightly askew slice-of-life video directed by Alee Peoples.

The band also announces a very special global event on Saturday October 18th, when more than 150 independent record stores around the world will host advance listening parties for Touch in their spaces, and also make the album available for in-person attendees to purchase (a full week before the album's release).

