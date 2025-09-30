Watch Consequence of Energy's 'Into The Void' Video

(Chipster) Consequence of Energy is quickly establishing a promising career, sharing playlists with some of the biggest names in rock. Their debut single, "Freedom," climbed into the Top 10 of the Greatest Gainers chart and currently sits at #17 on the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock Chart in the U.S.-ranking above Foo Fighters and Evanescence.

Building on that momentum, the band now presents the video for "Into The Void." The powerful visuals serve as a symbolic reflection of inner struggle and the search for freedom. Rich in metaphors and imagery, the video explores life's unfolding paths and the choices that allow us to break free from destructive cycles.

Shot in Pichilemu-the same city where their debut album was recorded-the video delivers an intense cinematic experience. Alongside the band, it features acclaimed actor Marko Zaror, known for his roles in Hollywood action films. More than 40 performers also appear, including aerial acrobats, fire artists, large-scale costumed figures, and models, creating a spectacle that blends circus, ritual, and contemporary cinema.

The production was directed by Vicente Rogers, with cinematography by Rodrigo Aviles, art direction by Stephany Bolton, and special effects by Poston Digital, supported by a top-tier technical team.

"Into The Void" is the second preview from the band's debut album "We Are One," recorded at Los Lobos Records with world-class producers: produced by Garth Richardson (Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice Cooper), engineered by Dean Maher (AC/DC, KISS, Slayer), mixed by two-time Grammy winner Dave Schiffman (Smashing Pumpkins, Adele, Chris Cornell, Audioslave, System of a Down), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (20 Grammys; Nirvana, Deftones, Muse, Ramones, The Clash, Johnny Cash, Metallica, Pantera).

In early 2026, Consequence of Energy will perform before thousands at Lollapalooza Chile and release their debut album. The launch will include a limited-edition vinyl pressing with an anaglyph 3D cover, designed to create an immersive experience.

The band will also drop their new single, "Searching for Light," on Friday, October 17 across all digital platforms.

