Andrea Bocelli The Celebration: 30th Anniversary Set For Release

(Kayos) Mercury Studios proudly presents Andrea Bocelli - The Celebration: 30th Anniversary, a spectacular tribute to one of the world's most beloved voices, internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli. This concert event was filmed over three magical nights in 2024 at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) the iconic open-air amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico, Tuscany.

The release will be available in multiple formats, including 2x Blu-ray, 2x4K UHD, and a 2 DVD and 2 Blu-ray Deluxe Edition packaged in a 40-page collector's photo book that captures the magic of these three breathtaking nights. Featuring two complete shows-The Celebration and 30 Years of Musical Inspiration-the collection spans more than 4.5 hours of unforgettable performances.

Marking three decades as a world-renowned performer, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to his Tuscan homeland for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of his extraordinary musical journey. This inspiring event highlights the intersection of faith, family, and music and is set against a breathtaking natural backdrop of rolling hills and skies. The production itself is awe-inspiring featuring stunning staging elements-including a floating dramatic sundial centerpiece and 500 drones painting the night sky in three memorable sequences.

Bocelli is joined on stage by an 80-piece orchestra, more than 200 musicians, and a host of family, friends, and global stars. The celebration spans the signature songs of faith and inspiration that have defined his career, with special guest appearances from across the worlds of classical, opera, and pop-featuring Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Jon Batiste, Lauren Daigle, Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Brian May, and many more.

Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy Award winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2), Andrea Bocelli The Celebration 30th Anniversary is both a cinematic spectacle and an intimate tribute to an artist whose voice continues to bring hope, love, and inspiration to the world.

Disc 1

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

1. O Sole Mio

2. Miserere (feat. Zucchero)

3. Notte E Piscatore (feat. Luciano Pavarotti & Placido Domingo)

4. Musica Proibita (feat. Jose Carreras)

5. La Boheme / Quartett / Dunque È Proprio Finita (feat. Aida Garifullina, Franco Vassallo & Mariam Batistelli)

6. Funiculi Funicula

7. Fall On Me (feat. Matteo Bocelli)

8. Moon River (feat. Sofia Carson)

9. Perfect Symphony (feat. Ed Sheeran)

10. En Aranjuarez Con Tu Amor (feat. Johnny Depp)

11. Mattinata (feat. Lang Lang)

12. Take This Waltz (feat.Russell Crowe)

13. Amo Soltanto Te (feat. Tiziano Ferro)

14. Besume Mucho (feat. Sofia Vegara)

15. Vivo Per Lei (feat. Giorgia)

16. Can't Help Falling In Love (feat. David Foster & Katharine McPhee)

17. Amazing Grace (feat. Jon Batiste)

18. Halleluja (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

19. Il Canto Della Terra (feat. Lauren Daigle)

20. Che Sara (feat. Eros Ramazzotti)

21. Rimani Qui (feat. Elisa)

22. You'll Never Walk Alone (feat. Will Smith)

23. Lei (feat. Laura Pausini)

24. Por Una Cabeza (feat. Christian Nodal)

25. Who Wants To Live Forever (feat. Brian May)

26. From This Moment On (feat. Shania Twain)

27. Nessun Dorma

28. Con Te Partiro



Disc 2

Celebrating Andrea Bocelli: 30 Years of Musical Inspiration

1. O Sole Mio

2. Miserere (feat. Zucchero)

3. Amor Vida De Mi Vida (feat. Amos Bocelli & Placido Domingo)

4. Vicino A Te (feat. Nadine Sierra)

5. The Prayer (feat. David Foster & Celine Dion)

6. Amazing Grace (feat. Jon Batiste)

7. You'll Never Walk Alone (feat. Will Smith)

8. Ave Maria

9. You Say (feat. Lauren Daigle)

10. Bambina Mia Ricordati (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

11. Fall On Me (feat. Matteo Bocelli)

12. If I Knew (feat. Matteo Bocelli & Sofia Carson)

13. You Raise Me Up (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

14. Honesty (feat. Matteo Bocelli & Amos Bocelli)

15. Halleluja (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

16. Eppure Sentire (un senso di te) (feat. Elisa)

17. Il Canto Della Terra (feat. Lauren Daigle)

18. Nessun Dorma

19. Because We Believe (feat. Brian May)

20. Con Te Partirò (feat. Aida Garifullina)

Bonus Performances:

Je Vieux Vivre (feat. Nadine Sierra)

Invece No (feat. Laura Pisini & Tizanio Ferro)

Bai Moreno (feat. Zucherro)

L'Aurora (feat. Eros Ramazotti)

Oro Nero (feat. Giorgia)

