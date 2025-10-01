Blitz Vega Share 'Superbrain' Video

(Reybee) Blitz Vega - the band founded by Kav Sandhu (formerly of Happy Mondays) and the late Andy Rourke (The Smiths) - return with a striking new visual for their recent single "Superbrain."

First released earlier this summer, the single "Superbrain" was originally written in 2020 but only completed in recent months, emerging as a keystone of Blitz Vega's duality: swaggering rock 'n' roll grooves colliding with futuristic electronica and punkish attitude.

The lyrics for "Superbrain" - grappling with the uneasy relationship between human creativity and rapidly evolving technology - feel more urgent now than when first penned. Now, the music video brings those themes vividly to life. "It represents the song visually by showing the struggle humans have with technology - how much of our real selves still exist, how much we lose, and what's left in the end," Kav explains. "I think we're currently on that journey. I guess we'll see how it all pans out."

Conceived and directed by Blitz Vega's longtime art director Paul Mulvey, the video takes the song's consequential subject matter and filters it through a stylized, slightly playful lens. "Paul's like a non-musical member of the band," says Kav. "He came up with the concept, and I loved how it captured everything about the song in a simple way. It's kinda funny, too. That's always been the Blitz Vega way - we never want to make things too heavy, even when the songs are dealing with pretty serious ideas." The video also reflects how "Superbrain" itself has evolved since its initial demo: "The strange thing is the song has become more relevant with time," Kav notes. "It evolved sonically more than anything, with the style of playing becoming more intense."

"Superbrain" now sets the stage for Blitz Vega's forthcoming EP (more details to come), arriving two years after the release of their debut album Northern Gentleman - the posthumous project hailed as "a striking, emotional collection of songs, embedded in energy and life" (Clash) and "a life-affirming, rollicking, thrilling, kinetic, sometimes unbearably poignant tribute" (Louder Than War).

