Conan Gray Appears On BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month

(Republic) Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Conan Gray comes to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month with a special live version of 'Actor' and an exclusive cover of 'The Subway' by Chappell Roan.

With huge hits and unmissable cover versions - Live Lounge Month 2025 will see the world famous Live Lounge hosting the biggest names in music for an entire month of new performances. Listen here

His Live Lounge performance comes after an incredible year for Conan - since the release of 'Wishbone' Conan has taken over the internet. Earlier this year, he stopped the internet as "Sally" during Role Model's set at Gov Ball in one of the most viral moments from Gov Ball. Conan also appeared on the big screen as Charli XCX's "Apple Girl', took over Reading and Leeds festivals and performed at Poland's Open'er Festival with a surprise performance of 'Vodka Cranberry'. 'Wishbone' has become his highest charting UK album to date (#2) and featured singles 'This Song', 'Vodka Cranberry' and 'Actor' - mainstays on the Radio 1 playlist.

On Wishbone, Conan Gray returns to his singer-songwriter roots after falling in love for the first time, showcasing his creative talents more than ever before. Featuring previously released singles 'This Song' and 'Vodka Cranberry,' and executive produced by Grammy Award winning longtime collaborator Dan Nigro. Nigro has worked with Conan since 2018, producing his multi-platinum hits 'Heather' and 'Maniac', Conan also worked with producers Ethan Gruska, Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser and Elvira on Wishbone.

