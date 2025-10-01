Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Extended Arrives This Week

(The GreenRoom) Following a summer packed with standout performances and fan-favorite collaborations, multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will expand his 11th studio album with Broken Branches Extended, out this Friday, October 3. Bentley continues to grow his signature blend of against-the-grain creative courage, offering two brand new tracks, including the rowdy standout "IYKYK" and the driving, dobro-laced "All Night to Figure It Out."

The punchy foot-stomper "IYKYK" comes out swinging with a spirited mandolin riff, courtesy of Charlie Worsham, that hits like a honky tonk anthem on overdrive. With lyrical nods to fiddle, steel guitar, Natty Light and Friday nights, Bentley leans into a defiant celebration of the country way of life-one that doesn't need explaining if you already live it. Meanwhile, "All Night to Figure It Out" sets the (acoustic) mood for a little romantic research. Burning with slow-grooving, stomp-and-clap desire, the dobro-drenched jangle rocker features a loose, casual sway, with Bentley's easy vocal in no hurry for the moment to end.

The two new tracks join BROKEN BRANCHES' original 11, which have been praised for being "full of heart and commitment to his craft as a musician and a songwriter" (Country Central) and for linking "country's roots to its present in the most seamless and timeless-feeling manner possible" (Tennessean) since the album's release in June. Rooted in raw honesty and storytelling, the album embraces life's outliers and underdogs with songs about resilience, change, and connection. Praised for its "distinctive and daring sound" (Esquire), the original collection features a cross-generational lineup of collaborators-including John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

BROKEN BRANCHES EXTENDED Track List:

1. Cold Beer Can (featuring Stephen Wilson Jr)

2. Jesus Loves Me

3. She Hates Me

4. Something Worth Fixing

5. Standing In The Sun

6. Well Well Whiskey

7. Broken Branches (featuring John Anderson and Riley Green)

8. Off The Map

9. Near You (featuring Miranda Lambert)

10. For As Long As I Can Remember

11. Don't Cry For Me

12. IYKYK

13. All Night to Figure It Out

