Hear Tony Joe White And Waylon Jennings' 'Mama's Don't Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Babies'

(IVPR) "With each new thing I roll out, people will see a new side of him that they hadn't seen previously," says Jody White, the son of swamp funk country music legend Tony Joe White. It's been his mission since his dad's passing in 2018 to keep his music around for fans, both die-hard and uninitiated, and with the upcoming release of The Real Thang, Jody knows it's going to be quite the treat for Tony Joe devotees. "This should resonate with a lot of people," Jody says. "He didn't have a record deal, and he's writing all of these great songs. [The Real Thang] is kind of his forgotten era."

Tony Joe White's beautifully distilled brand of swampy, funky country music was just on the cusp of blossoming on The Real Thang when it was originally released in 1980. Eventually, the groovy outlaw country vibe became a staple of the rest of White's career, both on stage and in the studio. Legendary performances, such as his Austin City Limits television appearance in 1982, set the benchmark for incorporating even the most left-field influences into country music. But that's only half of the story. This upcoming version of The Real Thing also showcases White's time in Nashville, singing and songwriting as a country artist-including several songs he wrote and sang with Waylon Jennings during their time together in the '70s.

Today, White's estate released the latest single from The Real Thang, an up-tempo, riotous romp called "Mama's Don't Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Babies." Written by Tony Joe White and Leann White, the take on Waylon & Willie's 1978 original, "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys," got the ultimate nod when Waylon Jennings himself joined White on guitar and vocals for the re-imagining of his own classic. "Obviously a parody of the original and written in good fun," says Jody White, "Waylon singing on the track just makes it legit." Jody describes it as a light-hearted take on a mother raising her kid to be tough, wild, and fun-like a "real" cowboy. "Let him have fun, run free, and do what he needs to do to become a man."

