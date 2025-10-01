Joey Bada$$ Delivers 'SUPAFLEE' Video

(TFG) Joey Bada$$ continues to make waves following the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape, Lonely At The Top. Today, the Brooklyn native unveils the official music video for his fan-favorite track "SUPAFLEE" (featuring Bri Steves).
Driven by infectious rhythm, "SUPAFLEE" is a ready-made anthem that echoes the golden era of New York's gritty hip-hop scene. In the video, directed by Edgar Esteves, Joey takes over the Big Apple with a cameo appearance from producer Kirk Knight and recording artist Bri Steves as he commands the spotlight with style. His performance extends the track's energy into imagery that feels bold and defiant. It frames the single as part of a larger story where true lyricism and real hip hop still matter, giving the record its staying power.
The visual for "SUPAFLEE," which was shot entirely on the iPhone, stands tall alongside an impressive collection of music videos from Joey's new mixtape. It's the follow-up to "DARK AURA" and his groundbreaking collaboration "STILL," featuring Rapsody & Ab-Soul, both of which are featured on Lonely At The Top.
The hotly-anticipated project, out now, is home to guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Ab-Soul, Rome Streetz, Bri Steves, Kelz, Kai Ca$h & CJ Fly. Spanning 11 tracks, Lonely At The Top not only marks Joey's first full-length outing of 2025 but also distills the award-winning actor and rapper to his core essence. The tape instantly became a timeless contribution to this year's hip-hop releases, marking another successful release from one of the most forward-thinking artists of this generation.
This all builds on the momentum generated by Joey's headlining 'DARK AURA TOUR.' The 25-city run kicks off October 16 in Boston, MA, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also includes a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before wrapping in Philadelphia on November 21st.
Grammy-winning recording artist Rapsody and TDE rapper Ab-Soul will join Joey Bada$$ throughout the tour.
Dark Aura Tour Dates:
10/16 - Boston, MA
10/17 - Montreal, Quebec
10/20 - Toronto, Ontario
10/21 - Cleveland, OH
10/22 - Detroit, MI
10/23 - Chicago, IL
10/25 - Milwaukee, WI
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN
10/29 - Denver, CO
10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT
11/1 - Seattle, WA
11/2 - Portland, OR
11/4 - San Francisco, CA
11/6 - Los Angeles, CA
11/7 - Las Vegas, NV
11/8 - Anaheim, CA
11/9 - Phoenix, AZ
11/11 - Austin, TX
11/12 - Dallas, TX
11/13 - Houston, TX
11/15 - Atlanta, GA
11/16 - Nashville, TN
11/18 - Washington, DC
11/19 - Brooklyn, NY
11/21 - Philadelphia, PA
