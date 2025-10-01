Karissa Ella Shares 'Honky Tonk Heartbeat' Video

(117) Emerging country music songstress, Karissa Ella releases her official music video for "Honky Tonk Heartbeat," out now. Directed by Oceanna Colgan, and produced by Colgan and Kelsey Kopecky, the video was filmed in Nashville alongside some of Karissa's favorite female dancers, joining in a choreographed line dance routine. Featuring neon lights, sparkly fringe, and a drink or two is this classic tribute to honky tonk nights that we never want to end.

"I truly had the best time filming this music video! Who knew line dancing at 8:00 AM could be so fun? You can't help but dance and sing along to this song and think we captured that perfectly in the video. I can't wait for the world to see it!"

"Honky Tonk Heartbeat" was a fan favorite from her latest EP Growing Wings, which dropped earlier this year. With tracks and a title embracing change and the life lessons that come with it, Karissa's music provides solace in the growing pains, and being kind to yourself wherever you are in life.

She's had a wildly successful summer, opening onstage for country stars including Carly Pearce and Dierks Bentley. Karissa has also participated in several major music festivals across the country, such as Country Concert and The Country Fest in Ohio, and Features Fest XVII. She plans to release additional music later this year and continue touring across the country.

