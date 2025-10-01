Lettuce Announces New Year's Eve Show

(LR) The legendary funk sextet Lettuce has been teasing the forthcoming release of their latest full-length offering, Cook, due December 3, 2025, via the band's own Lettuce Records.

With the lead single "Gold Tooth," and most recently their cover of the Keni Burke classic "Rising to the Top" and "Breathe," a blissed-out track tinged with a retro hip-hop vibe to match, the band's signature blend of all-organic, additive-free funk is on full display.

Today, they're excited to announce that they'll be performing on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles, CA, at The Bellwether. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1.

Lettuce @ The Bellwether

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

333 S Boylston St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

8:30PM

TICKETS

On-Sale Details:

Artist Presale* Starts: Wednesday, 10/1 @ 10am PT

Local/Promoter Presale(s) Start: Thursday, 10/2 @ 10am PT

All Presales End: Thursday, 10/2 @ 10pm PT

General Onsale: Friday, 10/3 @ 10am PT

*Artist Presale will be run via Seated using code BREATHE. They will request an external allocation, along with a concurrent on-platform build for redirects in case the allocation sells out - [email protected] will be in touch for setup & any questions.

