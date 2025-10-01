Lord Of The Lost Reveal 'One Of Us Will Be Next' Video

(Napalm) Lord Of The Lost break out into yet another new direction with "One Of Us Will Be Next", the latest single from their upcoming studio album OPVS NOIR Vol. 2, out December 12, 2025 via Napalm Records. Emotionally carried by gentle piano melodies, this ballad gifts a powerful soundtrack to an aspect of life most people tend to avoid: its end.

Taking a deep look at death itself, this thoughtful addition to LORD OF THE LOST's expansive catalogue yet again manages to find hope even in the darkest of places. Chris Harms weaves his haunting vocals around the gloomy premise of our ultimate passing, turning it into an almost beautiful event - a track sure to make the upcoming OPVS NOIR Vol. 2 stand out as a worthy follow-up to the band's summer release and trilogy opener, OPVS NOIR Vol. 1.

Chris Harms about "One Of Us Will Be Next": "In the middle of a concert last year, I suddenly realized: one of us in this venue will be the next to go. On their way home that night, a few weeks later, maybe in a couple of months or years. But inevitably, one of us will be the next to die, and we will never come together again in the exact same constellation. The same goes for every family gathering, every party with friends, and even time spent as a couple. 'One Of Us Will Be Next' is a plea not to dwell on the past or search for happiness in a better future, but to be grateful for every moment, the present, and the company we find ourselves in at any given time-and to meet people with that very awareness. Because every word could be our last, at any moment."

With OPVS NOIR Vol. 2, the versatile six-piece delves deeper into their melancholic take on unraveling their innermost selves and adds a hopeful new layer to the wonderfully dark panorama that was opened up by OPVS NOIR Vol. 1. Following their enchantingly colorful Blood & Glitter, which earned them participation in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and a #1 chart entry in their native Germany, LORD OF THE LOST reinvent themselves yet again. With OPVS NOIR Vol. 2, another 11 heartfelt songs join the three-part cycle, tying seamlessly into Vol. 1. Once again produced by frontman Chris Harms in the historic Chameleon Studios, it is yet another stirring example of the Hamburg-based band's unparalleled versatility. Completely fearless, LORD OF THE LOST have long since playfully risen above genre conventions and expectations. OPVS NOIR Vol. 2 mercilessly opens new doors in the band's musical palace, yet still feels 100% at home for fans from the very beginning!

