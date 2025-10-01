Louis Tomlinson Announces North American Arena Tour

(HRPR) Following the release his latest single "Lemonade," and announcement of his third studio album How Did I Get Here? (out January 23, 2026), internationally acclaimed artist Louis Tomlinson has revealed plans for a 2026 world arena tour.

The HOW DID WE GET HERE? World Tour will reach North American shores on June 3 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC, making 27 additional arena stops across the country, including at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston, before concluding the North American leg July 24 in Miami at the Kaseya Center. For all North American tour dates, Artist Presale begins Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local. General on-sale begins Friday, October 10 at 10am local.

On his forthcoming album, Tomlinson reveals: "I sum up it as 'The record I always deserved to make," he says. "My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I'm still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it's not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I'm allowing myself to be the artist I'd always hoped to be."

On the new single, Tomlinson shares: "The most important thing was for the first single to sound ambitious sonically. It had to be big and fun. To me, 'Lemonade' really has instant and natural personality. It ended up being the perfect way to begin this chapter."

On his upcoming The Away From Home Festival festival this weekend at the Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. Tomlinson reveals: "I'm so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the U.S. and for the first time, a two day festival! Really honored and grateful to have such a strong line-up over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can't wait to see you all there, it's going to be special!"

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

06/03 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

06/04 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

06/06 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

06/10 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

06/11 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

06/13 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV

06/14 - PHX Arena - Phoenix, AZ

06/19 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

06/21 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

06/22 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

06/25 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

06/27 - Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO

06/29 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN

07/02 - Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, MO

07/03 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

07/05 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

07/07 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

07/08 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

07/10 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

07/11 - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

07/14 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

07/16 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

07/17 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

07/18 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

07/20 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

07/22 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

07/23 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL

07/24 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

