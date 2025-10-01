Michael Schenker Talks UFO And New Album On Ozzy's Boneyard

(MS) Legendary guitarist Michael Schenker sat down with SiriusXM host Mark Strigl on Ozzy's Boneyard yesterday to discuss his new album, Don't Sell Your Soul, set for release this Friday.

During the conversation, Schenker and Strigl covered a wide range of topics including the guitarist's musical collaborators on the new album such as Michael Voss, Erik Gronwall , and Lia Liapakis, as well as his longtime bandmate Steve Mann. Schenker also spoke about the time Ozzy Osbourne asked him to collaborate, why he believes he would have never been happy playing in the Scorpions, and much more.

Reflecting on re-recording UFO songs for his 2024 album My Years with UFO and performing them live, Schenker told Strigl: "Looking back, I realized Phil Moog released a lot of remasters with no information other than UFO and song titles so I was kind of taking the opportunity to reeducate people and give them more details, new comers, etc. so they understand what it is. If people google 'Michael Schenker' they might think I came from the 80s because nothing else comes up then what I did in the 80s and onward, so no Scorpions, no UFO mentions so I want to clear that up as well and also letting people know what I did over the last 50 years in general..."

The full interview with Michael Schenker is now available on-demand in the SiriusXM app by searching Michael Schenker.

Mark Strigl can be heard weekdays on Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM channel 38), where he delivers hard and heavy classic rock and interviews some of the biggest names in rock history.

