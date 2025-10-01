Miguel Shares New Song 'RIP'

(TCG) Following a streak of new releases, Miguel continues to expand the CAOS movement with "RIP" via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The song leans into the thrill of surrender and the chaos that follows when pleasure calls the shots.

The artwork intently pays homage to "Danza de los Diablos" (Dance of the Devils) - an Afro-Mexican dance that originated along the coastal regions of Oaxaca and Guerrero in Mexico. An important symbol of Afro-Mexican pride, the dance celebrates the freedom of Afro-Mexican slaves. Rooted in resistance and solidarity with the oppressed, "Danza de los Diablos" will remain a powerful presence in Miguel's CAOS imagery.

"RIP" follows the release of "El Pleito" (English: 'the fight') - a track celebrating Miguel's Mexican roots and tying his story to the universal immigrant experience. Earlier this month, Miguel released the timely & urgent single "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)" - a tender mirror confronting the dysfunctional power structures that persist in plain sight.

Rejecting convention, Miguel has also released music directly to his fans via S1C -his creative incubator and brand platform, designed to empower multi-hyphenates across the Black, Brown, and Latin diaspora. Miguel shared the album's title track "Caos" via S1C, as well as the vulnerably poignant "Angel's Song", which he dedicated to his son on his 1st birthday.

