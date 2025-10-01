Morgan Wallen Releases 'I Got Better' Video

(EBM) On the heels of concluding his 2025 I'm The Problem Tour on September 13 in Edmonton, Alberta, Morgan Wallen has notched another top five-and-climbing single at Country radio with "I Got Better," the second-of-37 tracks on his blockbuster fourth studio album, I'm The Problem. Today, the 19-time Billboard Music Award winner released the official music video for the single he dubbed his "most personal" upon its May 16 release.

Co-written by Wallen alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak, "I Got Better" comes to life on screen under the direction of Justin Clough. The cinematic video uses a car accident as a metaphor for the wreckage of a relationship. The storyline follows Wallen as he walks away from the crash, his wounds gradually beginning to heal as he does so.

Wallen first teased the video's creative clad in bloodied attire via a social media post on September 3 during a week off on tour, simply captioning, "Interesting bye week lol".

I'm The Problem spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It also became Wallen's first album to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts - making him one of only five artists to debut at summit with a country album. The project has already yielded four No. 1's at Country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks.

The project debuted at No. 1 in seven countries upon release. In Australia, I'm The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 album by a country artist in 10 years, with three consecutive weeks atop the ARIA albums chart, while "What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Australia's Country Airplay chart.

