Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg

(ICLG) Nine Inch Nails announced the second North America leg of their critically acclaimed Peel It Back Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates kick off Thursday, February 5 in New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center, with stops in Washington, DC, Montreal, Austin, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more before wrapping Monday, March 16 in Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center. Friend and collaborator Boys Noize will join the band again on all upcoming dates.

The sold-out Peel It Back Tour first launched in June with a highly successful run across Europe and the UK, featuring shows in Dublin, London, Paris, Madrid and more. The band then brought the next-level production to North America with shows spanning across the country, including multiple nights each in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Since kicking off, the tour has drawn over 450,000 fans across two legs and earned widespread critical acclaim. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation - a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness..." UPROXX hailed it as "a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and Nine Inch Nails were the stars." Consequence praised the "multi-sensory spectacle" as proof that "Nine Inch Nails have long been one of music's most innovative bands," while Dallas Observer described each night as "a visual masterpiece" and NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, October 8 at 12pm local time at nin.com.

PEEL IT BACK TOUR 2026 DATES:

Thu Feb 05 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Feb 07 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Feb 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed Feb 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Feb 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Mon Feb 16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Wed Feb 18 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Fri Feb 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Feb 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Mon Feb 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Wed Feb 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Mar 01 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue Mar 03 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Mar 06 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Mar 07 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Mar 09 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Mar 10 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Fri Mar 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Sun Mar 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Mar 16 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

