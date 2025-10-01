Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante To Fuel Riot Games' 2XKO

(PR) Riot Games has announced that "Ties That Bind," the official cinematic theme for 2XKO, will be performed by Courtney LaPlante, acclaimed vocalist for 2x GRAMMY-nominated progressive metal band Spiritbox.

Blending LaPlante's invigorating vocals with Riot Games' cinematic vision, "Ties That Bind" delivers a powerful and anthemic soundscape that crescendos into an epic, soaring finale for players. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning October 6 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET.

The announcement comes on the heels of 2XKO, Riot Games' 2v2 fighting game featuring champions from League of Legends and Arcane, entering Early Access and opening the game to all players on Windows PC.

The release of "Ties That Bind" follows a landmark stretch for LaPlante and Spiritbox. She was recently featured on BABYMETAL's "My Queen" from their historic album Metal Forth, which debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200. LaPlante also appeared alongside Poppy and Amy Lee of Evanescence on the metalcore power-collab "End Of You," which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs and climbed to #6 on Spotify's Viral 50 US chart. Spiritbox guitarist and producer Mike Stringer also contributed writing to the track. Meanwhile, Spiritbox earned their first RIAA Gold certification for breakthrough single "Circle With Me," and continue to tour heavily in support of their latest album Tsunami Sea. The second leg of the Tsunami Sea U.S. tour kicks off November 12.

