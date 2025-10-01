Steve Earle Announces 11th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

(2b) Steve Earle has announced that the 11th annual John Henry's Friends Benefit concert will take place on Friday, December 12, at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

Hosted by Earle, the evening will feature Brandi Carlile's debut performance for the charity, as well as performances by Earle and past guests Margaret Glaspy, Larry Campbell, and Teresa Williams. The five acclaimed singer-songwriters will share the stage in a classic guitar-pull format, taking turns performing and trading songs.

Pre-sale tickets for John Henry's Friends Benefit concert are available beginning today here (pw: SONGS4KESWELL). General on-sale begins this Friday, October 3 at 10:00am ET.

All proceeds from the John Henry's Friends Benefit concert, will be donated to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.

Steve Earle's son, John Henry, was diagnosed with autism at 19 months old. For the past 11 years, Earle has drawn on his celebrated talent and lifelong musical friendships to host an annual, must-see concert benefiting The Keswell School. Past John Henry's Friends Benefit concerts have featured an all-star lineup of performers, including Terry Allen, Jackson Browne, David Byrne, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, John Mellencamp, Graham Nash, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, and many more.

Related Stories

Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris And More Celebrate Bobby Bare's 90th Birthday

Steve Earle Launching Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Tour

Jesse Dayton & Steve Earle Chat on Sirius XM Outlaw Country This Weekend

Steve Earle Announces 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

News > Steve Earle