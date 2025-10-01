Steve Earle Announces 11th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

(2b) Steve Earle has announced that the 11th annual John Henry's Friends Benefit concert will take place on Friday, December 12, at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.
Hosted by Earle, the evening will feature Brandi Carlile's debut performance for the charity, as well as performances by Earle and past guests Margaret Glaspy, Larry Campbell, and Teresa Williams. The five acclaimed singer-songwriters will share the stage in a classic guitar-pull format, taking turns performing and trading songs.
Pre-sale tickets for John Henry's Friends Benefit concert are available beginning today here (pw: SONGS4KESWELL). General on-sale begins this Friday, October 3 at 10:00am ET.
All proceeds from the John Henry's Friends Benefit concert, will be donated to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.
Steve Earle's son, John Henry, was diagnosed with autism at 19 months old. For the past 11 years, Earle has drawn on his celebrated talent and lifelong musical friendships to host an annual, must-see concert benefiting The Keswell School. Past John Henry's Friends Benefit concerts have featured an all-star lineup of performers, including Terry Allen, Jackson Browne, David Byrne, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, John Mellencamp, Graham Nash, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, and many more.
Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris And More Celebrate Bobby Bare's 90th Birthday
Steve Earle Launching Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Tour
Jesse Dayton & Steve Earle Chat on Sirius XM Outlaw Country This Weekend
Steve Earle Announces 10th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert
Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Trailer Released- New Found Glory Announce New Album 'Listen Up!'- more
Ghost Launching New North American Leg Of Skeletour World Tour- Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Familiar To Millions' With Limited Edition Releases- more
Live: Rise Against Rock Chicago
A Tall 'Tail' from Kenya: The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi
Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker's My Years With UFO Tour Rocks Illinois
Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour With New North American Leg
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Shares 'The Dishonesty' Video
Michael Schenker Talks UFO And New Album On Ozzy's Boneyard
Singled Out: Indecent Behavior's Grown Up
Damiano David's Grammy Museum Appearance Streaming Online
Hard Rock Supergroup Black Swan Share New Song 'The Fire And The Flame'
Tortoise Premiere 'Works And Days' Visual