T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tim Rushlow to LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM Prime Country

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the latest episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), debuting new episodes Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c PM. This episode features a special interview with GRAMMY-nominated country artist Tim Rushlow.

"It's fall, Y'all!" shares Brown. "I'm into the 7th year of my 'Live Wire show'! I love bringin' the best live music from your favorite artists to your friends and neighbors out there in SiriusXM radio land."

"It was my distinct pleasure to have brother Tim Rushlow on the October edition of 'Live Wire' as the special guest," Brown continued. "He came downtown to Music City U.S.A. to the SXM studios and brought his guitar. We talked, told stories, and he sang a few Little Texas hits. As you probably know, he was their lead singer for years. We had a blast recording this edition. Thanks again, Timbo!! Currently, Tim, Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), and Richie McDonald (Lonestar) have a super group known as The Frontmen, and they're out there killing it all over the country."

Airing throughout October, LIVE WIRE will feature live performances from legendary artists including Ricky Skaggs, Billy Joe Shaver, Collin Raye, Lee Roy Parnell, T. Graham Brown, and The Band, as well as the exclusive interview with Tim Rushlow. Tune in for unique live sessions and insider stories from beloved country performers. Episodes are also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakout hit, "I Tell It Like It Used to Be," written by Ron Hellard, Michael Garvin, and Bucky Jones. The song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and served as the title track for his 1986 debut album, which also included hits like "Hell and High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers," both No. 1 country singles. Brown continues to honor this milestone by performing the song on his headlining tour, a testament to his lasting impact on country music.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in October include:

Wednesday, October 1 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, October 2 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, October 5 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, October 7 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, October 9 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, October 18 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, October 19 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, October 20 @ 12 pm ET

