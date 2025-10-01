The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Shares 'The Dishonesty' Video

(Chromatic) The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor has shared "The Dishonesty," the second single previewing his new solo album The Salton Sea due out on November 14th via Nightshoes Syndicate/Big Scary Monsters.

Out now alongside a video directed by Josh Berwanger (The Anniversary), the urgent and heartfelt track further documents his difficult road to sobriety. "This is a song about lying and hurting the people you love when you're in the throes of addiction. I think Josh really captured the insanity of how that feels," Pryor explains.

"The Dishonesty" follows the album's lead single and title-track, which earned praise and support from Alternative Press, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Chorus.FM, and more.

The self-produced, 10-track LP, featuring mixing and additional production by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol), sees Pryor explore an expansive, full-band sound reminiscent of The Afghan Whigs and Bob Mould's Sugar-specifically the band's 1992 LP Copper Blue-with dreamy guitars, big drums, and shimmering production. It should be noted that the chosen title for his seventh album is not one that was picked arbitrarily. For those unfamiliar, The Salton Sea in Southern California is what's known as a "terminal" lake-meaning that new water never flows into it, and its salinity increases incrementally due to evaporation and pollution. The once high-spirited desert oasis-a tourist attraction for celebrities and the upper crust in the 1950s and 60s-is now a bona fide wasteland. It's not difficult to imagine that, while in the throes of addiction, Pryor felt exactly like this: a shadow of his younger self.

"The story that these songs tell is about that time in my life," notes Pryor. "Autumn rolling into spring because the winter was a blackout. How the good times were great until one day they weren't. How I lost myself and hurt people that I care about. How I got help that didn't stick and how I lost faith in the help that did. That I came out on the other side of the whole ordeal only to realize I am still a work in progress, that we all are."

