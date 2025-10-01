Vienna Vienna Shares New Single 'Company Hunting'

(PAA) Vienna Vienna is back with his new single, "Company Hunting," out today via PULSE Records and Pete Wentz's DCD2 Records. The track marks the next evolution of his sharp, unflinching songwriting, delivered with the kind of wit and vulnerability that's quickly making him one of alt's most exciting new voices.

Leaning into a shimmering, 1975-esque sound, "Company Hunting" pairs sleek instrumentation with Vienna Vienna's signature pointed lyricism, exploring the search for connection in the modern world. The song was co-written with acclaimed hitmaker Justin Tranter, whose credits include "Good Luck, Babe!" (Chappell Roan), "Believer" (Imagine Dragons), "Issues" (Julia Michaels), and "Sorry" (Justin Bieber). Together, they crafted a track that balances intimate storytelling with anthem-ready hooks, highlighting Vienna Vienna's unique ability to turn personal narratives into bold yet catchy statements.

Reflecting on the single, Vienna Vienna shares, "Once in a while you lose your religion (REM reference? Not quite). In this case I was picking up as many as possible. I spent a year in grief-missing what it felt like to pray to someone and hoping I could find that same feeling in casual sex or odd religious pursuit. Company Hunting is this chapter in melody. Now and again I wonder if that Rabbi I used to call thinks of me, thankfully I know the people I met up with for casual sex don't at all. In time I recognized the thing I sought was companionship. Thankfully the God I used to talk to in my head, a tool to fight the fear of being alone, a friend, was actually me the whole time. Now there's something worth believing in."

"Company Hunting" follows the success of Vienna Vienna's unapologetic queer anthem "God Save The Queens," which went viral earlier this year and has already amassed over 4.1M streams across platforms, sparking rapid global fan growth. It also continues the story he began with his 2024 debut EP Wonderland - a release praised by outlets like Consequence ("a deceptively hopeful anthem for anyone fighting their inner demons"), AltPress ("a journey of self-discovery and self-esteem building"), and Idobi ("introspective lyrics and dazzling indie rock rhythms").

Leading into today's release, Vienna Vienna had his first-ever headline run, with shows in San Diego, Fresno, and Los Angeles. Known for his magnetic stage presence and exhilarating live energy, Vienna Vienna's performances transform his sharp, sarcastic lyricism into cathartic anthems, giving fans a chance to experience his catalog in a visceral, unforgettable way.

